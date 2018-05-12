Growth strategy at ABL leads to creation of new senior position

Luan Waite has been appointed sales operations manager with commercial finance brokers ABL Business, as part of the company’s ongoing expansion programme.

Based in the Cleckheaton head office, she will run the business on an operational level, liaising with representatives out in the field across the UK, as well as with funders and customers. Luan will have day-to-day responsibility for maintaining existing relationships with key contacts.

Luan has 14 years’ experience in the financial sector, specialising in invoice finance.

She has worked as a credit controller and business development manager for Bibby Financial Services in Bradford, and regional sales manager for Aldermore Bank in Leeds.

Luan said: “I’m delighted to be joining the ABL team at a time when the business is in such an exciting period of growth and I’m looking forward to the challenge of developing a brand new role.”

Joint Managing Director of ABL Business Alex Beardsley said: “As we have grown significantly, the increase in business meant that we needed to create this additional management role so we can continue to provide great service to our clients and partners.”