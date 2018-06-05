Hammonds Brass Band to perform at town hall

BATLEY IS set to be entertained by one of the country’s top bands when the Hammonds Brass Band visits the town this weekend.

The band will be performing at Batley Town Hall this Saturday 9 June at 7.15pm.

The award-winning musicians are hosting a summer concert of British music entitled Mythical Tales and Music from the British Isles.

Last month the band, which has been widely applauded on its visits to the town for each of the past 11 years, won the highly contested first prize at the Grand Shield contest in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

This victory qualified the band to appear at the British Open Brass Band Championships in September.

Band Librarian Ted Griffiths, who is father of band conductor Morgan Griffiths, said: “The band members have always been impressed by the support shown by the Batley audiences and they are delighted to be able to appear in the town after clinching the Grand Shield in Blackpool.”

Tickets are £12, concessions £10 and under 16s £5. They can be obtained from Kirklees Box Office on 01924 324501.