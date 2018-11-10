"He's not that sort of lad": Family of Batley man stabbed at nightclub

The family of a Batley father-of-two hospitalised after he was stabbed at a Batley nightclub has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anthony Cox, 34, was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary in the early hours of this morning after he was stabbed in his chest and side at Club TBC on Bradford Road.

It is believed he was stabbed with broken glass during a dispute with another group of men.

READ MORE: Father-of-two hospitalised after stabbing at Batley nightclub

His aunt, Nicola Watson, said the family were shocked to hear the news.

"He's not the sort of lad to start trouble or go out looking for a fight," she said, "he's had his scrapes but he doesn't really drink.

"He just goes out for the company really."

Anthony is believed to be up and talking after receiving emergency treatment last night.

Nicola has lead a family effort to encourage witnesses to come forward after a police appeal.

She said: "It's so important that something is done about this so that it doesn't happen again. It's just so scary.

"I went up to the club when I heard what had happened and there were hundreds of people stood outside. It's a busy nightclub.

"I've had people send messages saying they were in the club and that it was dreadful.

"We just need people to help us out and come forward to police."

A West yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 3.48am today police were called to an incident at TBC nightclub, in Bradford Road, Batley.

"A 34-year-old man had been assaulted with a broken glass during a fight in the outside smoking area.

"He was found to have received serious injuries to his chest. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

"Detectives are continuing enquiries into the incident today.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180564228 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."