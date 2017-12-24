Healey pupils donate items to food bank

Healey Junior Infant and Nursery School have presented a donation to the Batley Food Bank, courtesy of the school’s reverse advent calendar.

Every year children at Healey Junior Infant and Nursery School supports the community by donating food hampers to local charities at Christmas.

This year they have been very lucky to support two charities, with the help from our pupils, staff and parents.

Last Tuesday, the school’s head boy, Robbie Quinn, and head girl, Yasmin Momoniat, were able to visit the food bank in Batley.

They had the opportunity to have a look around the vital service and understand how the food bank works.

A spokesperson for the school said: “They were very enthusiastic on their return to school to share their experience. The school would like to thank to everybody who donated to this worthy cause.”