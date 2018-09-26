Health and safety investigation underway after Ravensthorpe tragedy

An investigation is underway after the death of a man at his Ravensthorpe workplace on Friday.

West Yorkshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive are carrying out the investigation in partnership.

A Police statement said: "Police were contacted by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 9.42am on Friday, 21 September, advising of an incident at Arthur Brook Ltd on Low Mill Lane, Ravensthorpe. A man in his 20s had been seriously injured by machinery. He was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries."

Enquiries are ongoing.