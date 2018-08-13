Three-day strike by NHS hospital staff called off

A three-day strike by hospital staff has been cancelled after the welcome news that they will stay with the NHS.

Workers at the Mid Yorkshire NHS Hospitals Trust, which covers the sites at Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury were locked in a long-running dispute with management about pay and conditions.

The trust wanted to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS), to which the contracts of cleaners, maintenance workers, IT staff and canteen staff would be transferred.

The subsidiary could have then been sold off to a private company.

But at a meeting this morning, Unison stewards received confirmation that the Trust has stopped all work, both now and in the future of forming a WOS.

Adrian o’Malley, Unison branch secretary said: “Our members are delighted that the threat of privatization has been removed.

“They have shown they were prepared to fight to maintain their NHS employment.

“We are part of the NHS team and now that the threat of the WOS has been removed will remain part of the NHS team”

The Branch Committee thanked all members who voted and were prepared to strike to remain in the NHS.