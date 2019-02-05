Heartbreak after thieves steal minibus from Mirfield childcare centre

The co-founder of childcare centre in Mirfield has expressed her heartbreak after a minibus worth several thousand pounds was stolen from its premises this morning.

Julie Pearson, 56, said that the Pied Piper Childcare Centre faces a struggle to continue its services to some of its children while their fleet on minibuses is down to two.

The centre cares for 158 children across their two centres - they have a second in Norristhorpe - and Julie said that they are facing a logistical nightmare in ferrying so many children around. They provide care for children from infancy up to the age of 14.

"We're going to struggle to pick up some of the kids from school as we are," she said, "we haven't really had time to come up with a plan just yet.

"We've never really had this sort of problem before and we've been open since 2001.

"So many children come here and our out of school club is a big part of what we do - collecting them to and from school is going to be the biggest difficulty."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that they had been called to the premises at around 1.40am and that investigations were ongoing.