Heartbroken sister's appeal will serve as legacy for Daniel

The heartbroken sister of a 15-year-old who committed suicide due to the stress of exams has launched a national campaign to prevent it happening again.

Birstall resident Chelsea Oliver, 23, tragically lost her brother Daniel Long last year after he had developed acute anxiety whilst revising for his GCSEs.

Together with her mother Emma she has put together the ‘Problem Shared’ campaign for there to be access to a qualified counsellor in every secondary school in the UK, something she believes could have saved Daniel’s life.

“It’s easier for young people to speak to a counsellor or someone they don’t know rather than a teacher,” she said,

“Children at that age that are taking exams at school are especially important, the pressure on them is massive and there are so many other pressures outside of exams, too.

“I think a counsellor in school may have saved Daniel’s life. It would have helped.

“He spoke to teachers there but because there wasn’t a counsellor put in place it wasn’t enough.

Chelsea said the campaign has uncovered a worrying trend.

“Before the campaign I felt the family was alone, but more people are opening up about their children and it sounds like a lot more children are feeling like Daniel did.

“It’s so important. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone else.”

Chelsea and her mother have received a positive response from a number of politicians about the campaign, which she feels has brought the people closest to Daniel together.

“Daniel’s friends and their parents have been involved with everything we’ve done. The community has been brought together.”

This weekend the inspiring duo gave a cheque of £10,000 fundraising to Martin House Children’s Hospice, who continue to help the pair through counselling at their lowest points.

“Martin House have been amazing. It upsets me because I wouldn’t be doing any of this if Daniel was here, but it’s amazing that we can do this because they deserve it so much.

“They’ve been there through everything.”

A link to Chelsea's campaign, 'A Problem Shared..' can be found HERE.