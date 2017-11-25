Heckmondwike manufacturer makes two new appointments

Heckmondwike, a commercial fibre bonded carpet manufacturer based in Liversedge, has strengthened its market presence with two new appointments.

Lincoln Chillman has been appointed to the role of area manager for the West London, Tunbridge Wells, Hampshire, Berkshire and Dorset region while Jason McKelvey has been promoted to the role of works manager in the Liversedge factory, following 12 years as quality control inspector.

Jason McKelvey.

Lincoln has been in the flooring industry for more than 20 years, which includes working in flooring wholesale, retail, contracting and manufacturing.

His objective is to raise awareness of Heckmondwike floor finishes within the region in which he operates, building on the company’s reputation.

Jason aims to enhance quality and production efficiency, to further improve customer satisfaction.

His role involves running the production and despatch on site for both Heckmondwike and Playrite, the company’s sports surfaces business.

Commercial manager Jeremy Broadhead said: “Lincoln and Jason have almost 35 years’ experience in the carpet industry between them.

“Their extensive experience and understanding of the flooring industry will help us to reinforce our offer to the market, backed up by industry leading quality, production and delivery.”

Heckmondwike has recently revealed its new company branding, a new brochure and a redesigned website.

For more information about Heckmondwike FB visit the website www.heckmondwike-fb.co.uk.