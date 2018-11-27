Hero driver stops his train to rescue woman from railway tracks between Leeds and Huddersfield

A train driver risked his life to leap from his locomotive when he spotted a 'confused' woman wandering on the tracks near Dewsbury.

The train was approaching Dewsbury Station on Tuesday morning when the drama unfolded and the woman was also in the path of a faster service travelling in the other direction.

According to witnesses, the driver of the slower train halted on the Webster Hill bridge, left the cab and escorted the woman, who appeared 'confused', safely to Dewsbury Station, where she was cared for by police officers. She narrowly avoided being struck by the faster Transpennine Express service.

British Transport Police said:

"Officers were called to Dewsbury station at 9.15am today after concerns for the welfare of a woman on the tracks.

“Officers attended and a woman in her fifties was taken to a place of safety.”