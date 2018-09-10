HUGE savings and discounts on baby and toddler products in massive Argos sale

Argos have launched a huge sale that could give parents massive savings on items such as strollers, car seats, toys and much more.

READ: Asda, Lidl and Tesco recall food products after potential health risks found

Everybody knows that being a parent is a tough gig.

There are many hurdles that have to be overcome in the long journey that is parenthood - with emotional and physical support and care required.

Whether you are about to become a first-time parent, or you are well versed in bringing up children, it is known to be a stressful and demanding time.

And nothing is more worrying than the financial squeeze that all parents feel.

Well, high street retailers Argos are offering a helping hand.

For sale: The most talked about house in this Yorkshire seaside resort

They’ve slashed hundreds of items, from baby monitors to forehead thermometers, to take a little of the strain away.

The sale is available online and in store and is running until September 18.