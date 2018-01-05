Hundreds turn out for Mirfield event

Around 500 people gathered around the Christmas Tree in Mirfield to welcome in the big day.

The Salvation Army provided the music, the Ark Church Choir led the singing, Mirfield Co-op supplied the Mince Pies, and Thornhill Insurance printed the Carol Sheets - all with a bit of help from MyMirfield.

Richard Hartley from MyMirfield said: “This is event shows what Mirfield is made of, so many families coming out, and support from so many local businesses.

“We would like to thank Airfield Library for providing its facilities and Kirkless for the tree and support.

