IN PICTURES: Bulldogs transform Batley Train Station

Batley Train Station has been given a rugby league mini-makeover after a sign was unveiled welcoming visitors to the home of the Bulldogs.

At a mystery unveiling, Tracy Brabin MP, assistant coach Danny Maun and cheerleaders Batley Xplosion were among the guests.

The guest of honour, though, was John Davies, grandson of Challenge Cup winning Batley legend Wattie, who unveiled the banner with members of Friends of Batley Station.

The ceremony took place on Saturday morning in front of a platform-filling crowd.