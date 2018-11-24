Inspiring community work hailed at awards

More in Common Batley and Spen joined with Kirklees Council and Third Sector Leaders Kirklees to celebrate all the great things being done to build stronger communities.

Kim Leadbeater presented awards inspired by her sister, Jo Cox, and her belief that we all have ‘more in common than that which divides us’.

Well attended: More than 80 representatives were at the event.

People across Kirklees were invited to nominate those who had worked to:

○ Help build connections between people

○ Find things in common with people different to themselves

○ Have a positive impact on their community

More than 80 individuals or groups attended the event at Batley Town Hall. All the attendees were winners on the night receiving an award and enjoying an evening with food, drink and entertainment.

Kim Leadbeater said: “This was an excellent opportunity to shout about some the great things that are happening in our communities.

“All across Kirklees people go above and beyond what’s expected of them to reach out to others and bring people together through what we have in common.

“They don’t ask for thanks or praise but we wanted to celebrate everything they do day in and day out.

“We had some extremely positive feedback from the event and it was a very uplifting and inspirational evening. I would like to congratulate all the winners and thank everyone who was involved in organising the awards.”