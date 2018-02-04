Is your family pet Labradorable?

The search is on to find Batley and Spen’s Dog of the Year.

Tracy Brabin MP has launched a new competition to celebrate all that is good about our four-legged friends.

Following on from her beloved Labrador Rocky’s win at the 25th annual Westminster Dog of the Year competition, Ms Brabin decided that it was time local dogs were shouted about.

To enter the competition all owners have to do is to send a picture of their pooch along with their pet’s name, age, breed, where they live, and a brief explanation of why they are important to the family.

Expert judges will then sift through the entries and pick the winner and two runners up, who will all be invited to a prize giving ceremony.

The winner of the competition will get a goody bag which will include boxes of Pedigree Dentastix/Dentaflex that were gifted to Ms Brabin at a recent visit to Mars Petcare and Treats.

Ms Brabin said: “Rocky has been the glue in holding my family together since I became an MP and he is a best friend to both of my daughters – without him we would be lost.

“A dog can offer so much to families and individuals in terms of companionship and both physical and mental health, and I believe it’s important to celebrate that.

“I was incredibly proud when Rocky was crowned Westminster Dog of the Year, thanks to the amazing training by my husband, Richard. Now I’d love to give others the opportunity to celebrate their beloved pooches.

“I’ll look forward to seeing the wonderful entries roll in and I’m sure the good people of Batley and Spen won’t disappoint.”

The Dog’s Trust, the UK’s largest welfare charity, is supporting Ms Brabin in her search to find Batley and Spen Dog of the Year.

It said: “The competition is a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the many benefits of dog ownership.”

Dog owners can email their entries to laura.looker@parliament.uk which the subject heading ‘Batley and Spen Dog of the Year’ or post them to Tracy Brabin MP, 286 Oxford Road, Gomersall, BD19 4PY by 5pm on Thursday 15 February.