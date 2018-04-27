Janice walks the walk after fight with cancer

Janice Hutton, of Gateway Funeral Services in Birkenshaw, is preparing to pound the pavements to raise both money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer when she takes part in the 21st MoonWalk London.

Accompanied by Susan Armitage, Pat and Katie Rozental and 15,000 others, Janice will be wearing a uniquely decorated bra to take on the 26.2 mile challenge on Saturday 12 May for the Walk the Walk charity.

In January 2015 Janice was diagnosed with breast cancer and after four operations, six months of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and many hospital appointments, she is now beginning to get her life back.

She said: “Having had such wonderful care and support from so many people I felt that I would like to do something to help other people who find themselves on this difficult journey.

“My challenge is not only to walk the 26.2 miles, but also to hopefully raise over £1,500.

“I started my training in February, and before May aim to walk from my home in Huddersfield to each of the local crematoriums in turn, which are challenges in themselves.”

Anyone who would like to donate to Walk the Walk cause can visit https://moonwalklondon2018.everydayhero.com/uk/janice-1 to back Janice.