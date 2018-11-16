Jean earns achievement award

A woman from Oakenshaw has been presented with a Lifetime Achievement accolade at the National Dementia Care Awards.

Jean Tottie worked in health and social care for 35 years, mostly in older people’s services, before leaving work to care for father when he was diagnosed with dementia.

Ever since, she has dedicated her time to ensuring that carers are recognised and respected as experts.

Jean has been involved in a number of national policy initiatives and was instrumental in setting up the national Carers Call2Action within the Dementia Action Alliance and its legacy tide – together in dementia everyday.

Jean was presented with this award by Hazel Blears at the high profile Gala Night held on Thursday 8 November at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, attended by over 400 guests.

tide is hosted by the Life Story Network which Jean co-founded after seeing the benefits of life story work for her late father.

She is passionate about supporting family carers to have a voice, to be partners in care and use their experience to help other carers as well as professionals so that services continue to improve.

With the Life Story Network Jean works with family carers to build their resilience by focusing on communication and relationships using narrative therapy.

Jean is currently a member of the Board of the National Dementia Action Alliance, Public Health England Dementia Governance Board, Dementia Expert Reference Group for Achieving Better Access to Mental Health Services (NHSE and NICE), Royal College of Nursing Nursing Advisory Group, a member of the Programme Board for ‘Effective Home Support in Dementia Care’ with University of Manchester, and a member of the Steering Group for the Evaluation of Specialist Nursing Support for carers of People with Dementia.

Jean said: “I am incredibly honoured to be recognised with this award, and overwhelmed by the support and congratulations shown by everyone.

“Every finalist in the awards was a winner, they all work tirelessly and passionately to create change for people living with dementia and their carers, and I am proud to work with them.

“Winning this award, and celebrating it, alongside such inspirational people was very special.”