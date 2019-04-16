Jordans joins Make a Will Month campaign to support Martin House

A Dewsbury law firm is supporting Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People by taking part in its Make a Will Month initiative.

Jordans Solicitors is joining forces with the hospice to give people the chance to make or update a basic will at a reduced rate throughout May – just £60 for a single will or £110 for a pair of matching wills.

Lucy Pickford, head of fundraising at Martin House, said: “It’s not always easy to think about making your will – in fact 60% of adults in the UK haven’t made theirs.

“Our Make a Will Month gives you the chance to provide for the people and causes you care about at a discounted rate.

“We’d like to thank all our partner solicitors for supporting us during Make a Will Month.”

To make an appointment at Jordans contact Lisa McGirr on 01924 457171 or email lisa.mcgirr@jordanssolicitors.co.uk.