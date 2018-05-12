Judges hail bus stop photograph

A Dewsbury Photographic Group member has had a piece of work accepted for the Yorkshire Photographic Union’s annual exhibition.

Geoff Nappey said he was delighted to have his print The Bus Stop, a mono print taken in Bradford, accepted for the prestigious exhibition.

The Yorkshire Photographic Union, formed in 1899, consists of 73 clubs. Each club has between 20 and 100 members, totalling more than 2,500 amateur photographers.

Every club member can enter up to 10 photographic prints and 10 digital images to be considered by the judges.

Geoff’s outstanding print, along with other examples of the best amateur photography in the country covering a range of subjects, can be viewed at Sheffield University, Channing Hall, Surrey Street, between 11am and 4pm until Friday 18 May inclusive (except Sundays).