Just like Gatwick? Drone mystery hits Heckmondwike builders merchants

It was enough to bring an international airport to its knees.

But unlike the carnage witnessed at Gatwick before Christmas, a Heckmondwike builders merchants has remained open for business after becoming embroiled in its very own drone mystery.

The drone was found in the outlet's brickyard days ago.

Staff at Huws Gray, based on Walkley Lane, are following the lead of police down south by attempting to track down the owner of a drone that landed in its brick yard earlier this week.

Dan Harbridge, the outlet's assistant manager, said: "A member of our sales team found it. We were surprised.

"There's absolutely nothing worth spying on round here!

"We can only assume that someone has got it for Christmas and has been experimenting with it. Maybe the wind caught it and the battery died."

A post on social media attempting to track down its owner has quickly reached nearly 4,000 people, to no avail.

"We'd like to return it to its owner," Dan said, "but we've had nothing back so far."

The outlet is inviting the owner of the drone to collect it and ask that they bring its controller as proof of ownership.