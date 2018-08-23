Kirklees schools toast GCSE results success

Students across Kirklees are celebrating after GCSE exam success. This article will upload throughout the day.

HECKMONDWIKE GRAMMAR SCHOOL

All the school’s year 11 students secured at least five good GCSE grades, whilst there were also 72 per cent of students who achieved five or more 9-7 or A*/A grades. In addition 52 per cent of students secured an impressive eight or more 9-7 or A*/A grades. A school spokesperson said: “In addition to these successes, there are also some exceptional individual stories. “Jennifer Hoang, Qasim Noor and Jenny Zhang each achieved an amazing 11 GCSEs at grade 9 or A with Saffron Bond, Naomi Jones, Aaisha Kara, Isabella Mencattelli, Ethan Roy and Adhithya Saravanan all achieving 11 GCSEs at grade 8, 9 or A*. “Gaining ten GCSEs at grade 8, 9 or A* were Oscar Birch, Noor Fatima, Louis Gent-Larroche, Zoya Gul, May Hussain, Basma Khan, Hashim Khan, Zafeerah Ravat, Zohra Sakharkar and Arnav Singh. “These excellent results do not just happen automatically. “They are evidence of the exceptional commitment and determination of Heckmondwike’s students who received outstanding support from the dedicated staff and hugely supportive parents.” RESULTS: F Aftab 12 (12); R Aftab 11 (11); I Ahmed 12 (12); O Ahmed 11 (10); S Ahmed 12 (12); Z Ahmed 12 (12); A Akhtar 12 (12); B Aldridge 12 (12); S Ali 11 (11); A Ameen 12 (12); M Ameen 11 (11); J Anderson 11 (10); W Aroob 11 (10); M Ashfak 12 (12); Z Azam 11 (10); B Aziz 11 (11); I Aziz 12 (12); A Badat 11 (10); W Baig 11 (9); A Barber 12 (12); J Barker-Smith 11 (10); R Bassi 12 (12); S Bedingfield 12 (12); A Bentley 12 (11); M Bevan 12 (12); O Birch 12 (12); A Bond 11 (11); S Bond 11 (11); M Bray 12 (12); A Brown 12 (12); E Buddle 11 (11); A Cheema 11 (11); A Cheetham 11 (11); M Chisholm 12 (12); M Chothia 11 (10); L Clark-Etchells 12 (12); M Crane 12 (12); H Davy 12 (12); N Dawson 12 (12); H Dhillon 12 (12); H Dockrat 11 (11); L Dunne 12 (12); K Ehsan 12 (12); M Elmubarak 12 (12); E Falshaw 11 (11); O Farooq 12 (12); N Fatima 11 (11); T Fazal 12 (12); A Fiaz 11 (11); J Fisher 12 (12); E Furner 12 (12); M Garforth 12 (12); L Gent-Larroche 12 (12); T Ghodake 11 (11); A Grantham 12 (11); T Green 11 (11); H Griffin 12 (12); Z Gul 11 (11); D Gupta 11 (11); S Gupta 12 (12); A Haider 11 (10); L Hall 12 (11); E Halmshaw 12 (12); L Hannan 12 (11); F Hans 12 (12); E Hanson 12 (11); J Harris 12 (12); C Hartley 11 (11); O Hassanein 12 (12); E Haworth 12 (12); M Heenan 12 (12); R Hirst 12 (12); J Hoang 11 (11); L Holmes 12 (12); J Hudson 12 (12); S Humayun 11 (11); D Hussain 12 (11); M Hussain 11 (11); M Hussain 12 (12); R Hussain 11 (11); S Hussain 11 (11); A Iqbal 11 (10); Z Jesry 12 (12); N Jones 11 (11); F Kamran 11 (11); A Kara 11 (11); F Kara 12 (12); S Karolia 11 (10); H Kathrada 12 (12); I Khajwal 12 (12); K Khalid 12 (12); Z Khalid 11 (8); B Khan 11 (11); H Khan 11 (11); T Li 11 (10); H Lo 12 (12); H Longbottom 12 (12); S Lorimer 11 (10); H Lowe 12 (12); I Lunat 11 (10); H Mahmood 11 (9); S Mahmood 11 (7); H Mamaniat 11 (11); Z Mamaniat 12 (12); A Mazhar 11 (11); I Mencattelli 11 (11); H Mirza 12 (12); G Moore 12 (12); A Mumtaz 11 (11); R Narwal 10 (10); S Nayyar 12 (12); D Newsome 11 (11); Q Noor 12 (12); K Norat 11 (11); M Norman 12 (12); I Guedes 11 (10); C Patel 11 (11); F Patel 11 (11); H Patel 12 (12); I Patel 11 (7); A Pathan 12 (12); N Perera 11 (10); E Pyrah 12 (12); Z Raje 11 (10); Z Ravat 12 (12); T Rees 12 (12); J Rouse 12 (12); E Roy 11 (11); I Roy 11 (11); I Sadiq 12 (12); Z Sakharkar 11 (11); U Saleem 11 (11); A Saravanan 11 (11); A Seedat 12 (12); R Sellers 11 (10); R Shahzad 11 (11); J Shaikh 11 (11); U Shaikh 12 (12); A Singh 11 (11); B Smith 11 (11); E Stevens 10 (10); O Stow 11 (11); S Sunil Menon 12 (12); L Swallow 11 (7); R Taylor 12 (11); C Thornton 11 (11); B Umarji 11 (11); N Usman 11 (11); M Vachhiyat 11 (11); A Vali 11 (11); A Waheed 10 (10); H Wang 11 (11); J White 11 (10); E Whitehead 11 (11); M Wilby 6 (6); H Wright 12 (11); A Xu 11 (11); D Yaqoob 11 (8); A Yasir 11 (9); T Zafar 12 (12); J Zhang 11 (11); M Zhuang 12 (12).

BATLEY GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL

Batley Girls’ High School is, yet again, celebrating a continuing upward trend, building year-on-year, with excellent GCSE results.

Thirty-two students’ average grades were 9-7 (A**to A equivalents).

Co-Heads David Cooper and Julie Haigh said: “We are delighted with results this year.

“Students have risen to, and exceeded, the challenge of the new and more difficult GCSEs, across a wide range of subjects, particularly in relation to their Key Stage 2 starting points.

“We are particularly proud of Maths and English ‘Standard Basics’ score of 70.5 per cent (scoring grade 4-9 in both Maths and English), and the ‘Strong Basics’ score of 49 per cent (scoring grade 5-9 in both Maths and English) and English 9-5 score of 72.4 per cent.

“This continued success is a tribute to the long term commitment and hard work of all our staff, students, families, members, trustees and governors.”

WESTBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL

A spkesperson from the school said: “Westborough High School is proud to announce our impressive GCSE results which reflect our continued consistency and strength.

“This year has seen an increase in the number of students achieving a grade 4+ and 5+ in both English and maths to 49 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.

“Whilst we are very proud of the achievements of all of our students, within these results there are some exceptional individual performances.

“Several students have obtained the optimum grade 9, in a range of subjects, which is a staggering achievement.

“Whilst acknowledging the enormous achievements of the most able is very important, what gives us the greatest pleasure is the consistent progress that our students make irrespective of their ability or starting point.

“We are a truly inclusive school that embraces an ‘Every Child Every Day’ philosophy and this, along with the fantastic support and dedication of our parents, carers and our wonderfully resourceful teachers have allowed us to scale such heights.

“These GCSE grades reflect our continuing improvement and quest for high standards. We feel immensely proud of the achievements of our young people.”

UPPER BATLEY HIGH SCHOOL

Upper Batley High School is, yet again, celebrating huge successes with its GCSE results this summer.

A school spokesperson said: “The great GCSE results are a credit to our fantastic learners, their families and our highly skilled, expert staff team.

“The school achieved a record number of grades 8 and 9, the new highest GCSE grades possible.

“There was excellent performance in English Language, English Literature, Computing, Business Studies, Fine Art, Product Design, Photography, Geography, RE and our science department yet again achieved excellent results in Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

“The Maths and English new Standard ‘Basics’ score was 46 per cent (scoring grade 4-9 in both Maths and English), and new Good ‘Basics’ score of 23 per cent (scoring grade 5-9 in both Maths and English).

“Learners have risen to the challenge of the new and more difficult GCSEs superbly well, particularly in relation to their Key stage 2 starting points.

“Part of our mantra is ‘the harder you work, the luckier you’ll be’ and both staff and learners work hard so ultimately our boys can achieve their goals in life.

“The young men in our school community continue to inspire us each and every day and it is a delight to see them go on to their next career steps as tomorrow’s successful men.”

MANOR CROFT ACADEMY

Students and staff of Manor Croft Academy are celebrating after receiving an outstanding set of record-breaking GCSE results.

Manor Croft Academy now has 83 per cent of students gaining a grade 4 in Maths and English and 64 per cent achieving the new ‘strong’ pass at grade 5 or above in both subjects.

A record number of students achieved the top grade ‘9’, which only a small percentage of students obtain nationally.

Associate Principal Dave Hewitt said: “We are so proud of our student’s achievements.

“We are confident that these results will ensure Manor Croft students will once again be competing for places at the leading colleges and universities.

“Both students and staff have again worked incredibly hard all year to produce these results and this success is very well-deserved.”

RESULTS: J Abiodun 9(9); A Akram 10(10); J Artley 8(8); D Audsley 8(8); C Auty 8(8); A Backhouse 8(6); T Basow-Hirst 10(7); J Bates 8(7); J Beverley 8(5); R Boka 9(7); E Bolton 8(8); P Buchanan 7(5); B Calvert 10(10); A Carter 10(10); J Chambers 8(7); M Chaudhary 9(7); A Clark 8(5); J Crabtree 8(4); C Curley 9(9); A Douglas 9(9); A Eastell 8(8); K Ellis 8(8); D Etherington 9(9); B Farid 9(4); H Farid 10(10); L Fenton 9(9); S Firth 8(7); A Fitzpatrick 7(1); O Fox-Pashley 9(9); M Goldspink 9(9); J Graham 8(5); L Green 9(9); F Griffiths 9(9); S Griffiths 8(5); C Hawthorn 8(8); L Heaps 8(8); A Humble 8(6); H Hussain 10(10); B Kemp 9(9); A Kenny 9(9); S King 9(8); J Kuss 8(8); S Leeming 10(10); K Mills 8(7); A Mohammad 9(5); L Morris 8(8); P Nash 8(7); M Neville 8(8); B Nicholson 7(7); A Niwas 7(5); J Rhodes 8(8); S Rizwan 9(9); D Ruse 6(6); A Sagir 9(6); L Senior 8(7); O Shahid 10(8); B Sim-Sim-Santos 9(4); E Smith 8(4); L Smith 9(9); A Stocks 8(8); H Sullivan 9(9); D Summerscales 7(7); R Sutcliffe 9(9); M Talal 9(9); O Taylor 8(7); H Thornton 7(7); A Tierney 7(6); L Tillotson 7(0); C Vickers 9(7); L Walker 8(4); E Waring 9(9); S Wilde 9(9); Ab Wilson 10(4); Ad Wilson 9(7); Al Wilson 9(8); Ar Wilson 8(8); A Wood 8(7); L Wood 10(9); M Wood 8(8); Y Zakria 9(9).

CASTLEFORD ACADEMY

Headteacher George Panayiotou said: “We are delighted to report that Castleford Academy year 11 students achieved fantastic results this year.

“The new GCSE exam system, graded 1-9, was rolled out across the majority of subjects, largely assessed by a terminal exam with no coursework element. On average pupils at Castleford Academy achieved almost half a grade higher than expected across all of their subjects.

“The most important aspect of the results however is the progress students make from their starting points.

“Based on this measure, the Academy is on track to be amongst the highest performing schools in Yorkshire.

“We are very proud of their achievements.

“Every year the students’ work ethic and determination to succeed increases which has led to such outstanding results.

“The progress this year made by the students is exceptional. The achievement is even more special as nationally assessment becomes more challenging.

“I must also take this opportunity to thank staff for their continued hard work.”