Kirklees student Haroon among the best in UK

A business and enterprise student from Kirklees College was recently judged to be among the best BTEC students in the country.

Haroon Mahmood was a finalist at the British Education Awards 2018, representing the North West, North East, Humberside and Yorkshire and West Midlands areas.

Haroon, 19, from Heckmondwike, was nominated after achieving a Distinction in Level 2 BTEC Understanding Enterprise and Enterpreneurship at the college’s Huddersfield Centre.

He has now progressed to the Level 3 course.

Haroon is registered as severely sight impaired himself, but helps his mum to care for his sister who has additional needs.

As well as helping at home, Haroon has been a course representative at college and a Super Rep at the Student Executive Council in 2016/17.

He was also the Student Union’s Disability Officer.

Haroon is a director of a student company called ACC Books – they were very successful and won three awards from the local Young Enterprise competition.

Haroon’s former tutor Lydia Butterworth, who made the nomination, said: “Haroon displays a unique level of determination and positivity which are utterly infectious.

“He grabs every opportunity with both hands.

“He makes the most of every second of his life.

“Haroon creates his own opportunities and is certainly changing his life as a result of being part of the college.”

Kirkless College is currently ranked in the UK top five large Apprenticeships provider (for over 1,000 apprentices).