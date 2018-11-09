Kirklees ‘the cheapest in region for childcare’

KIRKLEES IS the cheapest area in Yorkshire and Humber for childcare for three and four-year-olds, new figures reveal.

On average, childcare in the local authority costs £3.75 an hour, according to Department for Education data.

For two-year-olds it was slightly more expensive, at £4.75 an hour.

Across Yorkshire, the most expensive childcare for three and four-year-olds was in Barnsley and Sheffield, where the average cost was £5.

Every three and four-year-old gets 15 hours of free childcare a week, and 30 hours for those with parents who both earn the equivalent of 16 hours at the minimum wage.

Two-year-olds with parents who receive welfare benefits also receive 15 hours free childcare a week.

Gingerbread, a charity which supports single parents, called on the Government to increase its 30 hour offer to those in education, training and on zero hour contracts.

Dalia Ben-Galim, the charity’s director of policy, said: “Thousands of single parents are currently locked out of work due to unaffordable childcare.”

Children and Families Minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said: “We want every child to have the best start in life, with access to high-quality childcare and early years education.

“Childcare and early years settings across the country are successfully delivering our 30 hours offer which is bringing significant benefits to families.”