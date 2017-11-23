Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series November 23 edition are published below.

Stephen Cunliffe, (42), of Heron Close, Dewsbury, £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for drink-driving, without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Glen Liversidge, (30), of Lonsdale Drive, Wakefield, Community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £10 compensation for damaging property in Dewsbury and causing harassment and/or distress.

Daniela Barbu, (30), of Calderon Street, Didsbury, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for stealing clothing from Asda in Dewsbury.

Mihaela Durac, (25), of Craven Street, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing from Poundworld.

Patrick Philips, (25), of Manor Way, Batley, £250 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 20 months for drink-driving.

Steven Lynn, (30), of Hayburn Road, Batley, Jailed for six weeks, £115 victim surcharge for stealing documentation, chargers and other items from a car.

Laura Mumuti, (24), of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for stealing clothing.

Lzaura Raicu, (25), of Craven Street, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing from Poundworld.

Samee Jabbar, (23), of Lobley Street, Heckmondwike, £256 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening behaviour and/or words.

Richard Fennell, (46), of Woodfield Avenue, Batley, £60 fine, £50 compensation and £30 victim surcharge for assaulting a constable.

Matthew Barber, (41), of no fixed abode, Jailed for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing vodka and failing to provide a sample.

Lewis Mellor, (21), of Halifax Road, Liversedge, £500 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months for driving without due care and attention.

Paul Tansey, (43), of Radulf Gardens, Liversedge, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for harassment.

Assif Hussain, (35), of George Street, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for ten weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of failing to notify DWP about change of circumstances.

Michael Senior, (30), of Lee Road, Dewsbury, Jailed for 16 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing offences and failing to surrender to custody.

Ali Malik, (45), of Saville Square, Mirfield, £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

James Burton, (34), of Jail Road, Batley, Six-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for stealing energy drinks and sweets.

Gulam Ali Shaikh, (41), of Woodfield Avenue, Batley, £546 costs, £150 fine and £30 victim surcharge for parking badge misdemeanour.

Anthony Kershaw, (26), of Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton, £200 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without insurance and failing to surrender to custody.

Lee Sheard, (42), of Berryfield Garth, Ossett, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs for assault in Dewsbury.

Adam Hanif, (22), of Wharfdale House Dale Close, Batley, £165 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for possession of class B drug.

Jonathan Taylor, (35), of Lonsbrough Avenue, Heckmondwike, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for producing class B drug.