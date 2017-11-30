Search

Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Kirklees Magistrated Court in Huddersfield. (D525A439)
Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series November 30 edition are published below.

Adam Hayes, (24), of Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton, 12-month conditional discharge, community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £350 compensation, £100 costs and £20 victim surcharge for causing damage to another person’s car and for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Thomas Wilson, (20), of Chevins Close, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £50 compensation for harassment and causing reckless damage.

Joseph Jackson, (28), of Bourne Court, Heckmondwike, Jailed for eight weeks and £100 compensation for assault by beating and breach of a restraining order.

Peter Willans, (30), of Ealand Road, Batley, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, 40 hours’ unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for assault by beating.

Andrew Clough, (35), of Centenary Way, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs, £30 compensation and £20 victim surcharge for intending to damage or destroy personal property.

Stephen Kenny, (54), of Bank Street, Dewsbury, £50 fine for failing to comply with supervision requirements.

Harjinder Bahia, (37), of Mill Lane, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing vodka.

Kamran Ibbotson, (22), of Vulcan Close, Dewsbury, six-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for possession of class B drug.

Stephen Newsome, (42), of Purlwell Avenue, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, 40 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without insurance and taking a vehicle without consent.

Nigel Walker, (45), of Bridle Street, Batley, Jailed for 26 weeks, £115 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for two years for dangerous driving, testing a positive sample of class A drug, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen.

Jay Gair, (35), of Upper Barker Street, Liversedge, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 16 weeks and £85 victim surcharge for stealing coffee.

Steven Swift, (36), of Southway, Mirfield, £183 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for threatening and abusive behaviour.

Zoltan Jonas, (26), of Bradford Road, Dewsbury, Criminal Behaviour Order made for two years, £250 fine, £100 compensation and £30 victim surcharge for intending to cause damage to personal property.

Sean Parry, (58), of Firthcliffe Road, Liversedge, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £200 compensation and £100 fine for harassment.

Craig Jeffrey, (35), of Thornton Street, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £120 compensation, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for causing intentional damage and failing to surrender to custody.

Yanick Ngounou, (31), of First Avenue, Liversedge, Jailed for 20 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for threatening behaviour, assault by beating, three counts of assaulting a constable, damaging property and assault.

Sukhjit Singh, (49), of Town Green, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs for assault by beating.

Julie Armitage, (37), of Colbeck Avenue, Batley, Jailed for 26 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol and assault by beating.

Kevin Mitchell, (73), of Providence Street, Cleckheaton, Jailed for 28 days and £115 victim surcharge for breach of criminal behaviour order.

Adal Ali, (42), of Rathlin Road, Dewsbury, Absolute discharge and £85 costs for the breach of a closure order.

Mohammad Iqbal, (38), of Kingfisher Crescent, Dewsbury, Absolute discharge and £85 costs for the breach of a closure order.

Harjinder Bahia, (37), of Mill Lane, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for stealing boxer shorts.

Linda Bertram, (51), of Huxley Close, Nottingham, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing a curtain pole and a lamp from Next, Birstall.

Darren Shaw, (36), of Church Road, Birstall, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for four weeks and £85 victim surcharge for stealing two jackets.

Daniel Todd, (47), of Roberttown Lane, Liversedge, 12-month conditional discharge, £350 costs and £20 victim surcharge for harassment.

Angela Haigh, (51), of Victoria Street, Cleckheaton, £500 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £20 fine for causing intentional damage to a car.

Dean Barlow, (47), of The Crescent, Dewsbury, £200 costs, £54 fine and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Rawson Hepworth, (38), of Chapel Lane, Heckmondwike, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.