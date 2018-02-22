Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series February 22 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Paul Barnett, (53), of Chaster Street, Batley, Community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and £50 compensation for harassment.

Richard Swinden, (23), of Meadowlands, Cleckheaton, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days and £200 compensation for four counts of assaulting a police officer and using threatening and/or abusive words and behaviour and failing to surrender to custody.

Anthony Bycroft, (41), of Stubley Road, Heckmondwike, Jailed for 26 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for failing to stop a vehicle, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, possession of a class B drug and possession of a machete in public place.

Waseem Akram, (25), of Manor Way, Batley, Six-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for breaching criminal behaviour order.

Thomas Hardy, (24), of Aspen Close, Cleckheaton, £85 costs, £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 23 months for drink-driving.

Nicholas Lockhead, (46), of Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour and assaulting a constable in execution of duty.

Luke Walshaw, (38), of Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury, Six-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol.

Lisa Sullivan, (25), of Frank Close, Dewsbury, £200 costs, £120 fine and £30 victim surcharge for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Jake Hunter, (22), of Titchbourne Street, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £295 compensation, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for causing damage to personal property.

Luke Mitchell, (28), of Abbey Road, Batley, Eight-week sentence suspended for two years, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 42 months for drink driving.

Steven Adams, (34), of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, Jailed for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing items and failing to surrender to custody and breach of a community order.

Michael Lever, (39), of Nussey Avenue, Birstall, £180 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Laura Gibbons, (29), of Fieldhead Parade, Batley, Six-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for using colour TV without licence.

Fay Cooling, (45), of Back Lane, Heckmondwike, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol, meat and bread.

Liaquat Hanif, (40), of Beechdale Avenue, Batley, £620 costs, £206 fine and £30 victim surcharge for driving without due care and attention.