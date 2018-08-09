Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series August 9 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Saqib Bhatti, (37), of Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike, Jailed for 30 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing a vacuum cleaner, a satchel and t-shirts and failing to surrender to custody.

Lee Woods, (41), of High Street, Heckmondwike, Community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and £85 victim surcharge for stealing money.

Kirsty Torrence, (28), of Headfield View, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 12 weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £50 costs for assault by beating, assaulting a police officer and possession of a class B drug.

Brett Howes, (28), of Old Bank Road, Dewsbury, £241 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating and using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Kyle Lindley, (27), of Daleside, Dewsbury, Jailed for 20 weeks, disqualified from driving for four years and £135 compensation for taking a vehicle without consent, drink-driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, assault by beating and stealing a mobile phone and accessories.

Raees Choudry, (34), of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, £660 fine, £620 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Steven Adams, (34), of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, £50 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing clothing items.

Peter Schofield, (23), of Moorside Road, Dewsbury, £50 costs and £40 fine for failing to comply with supervision requirements.

Yassein Naaim, (27), of Garden Street, Dewsbury, £880 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £9.20 compensation for two counts of travelling without a valid train ticket.

Teresa Gilmour, (31), of Ings Road, Heckmondwike, 12-month conditional discharge, £200 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Adil Hussain, (22), of The Oval, Dewsbury, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Gareth Richardson, (34), of Millers Croft, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs, £35 compensation and £20 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol and damaging property.

Lee Coupe, (45), of Millbrook Gardens, Dewsbury, Community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 26 months for drink-driving.

Razaqac Hussain, (33), of Highfield Chase, Dewsbury, £160 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Simon Chambers, (32), of Butts Hill, Cleckheaton, Jailed for eight weeks and £50 compensation for two counts of stealing groceries and stealing cosmetics.

Paul Gavaghan, (51), of Chaster Street, Batley, £184 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Imran Rashid, (35), of The Crescent, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for sending electronic message conveying a threat.

Richard Hall, (53), of Summerbridge Crescent, Cleckheaton, Community order with 70 hours’ unpaid work, £100 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Daniel Farlow, (23), of Barley Croft, Dewsbury, £270 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Sally Bemrose, (35), of Gregory Springs Mount, Mirfield, £200 costs, £120 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle.