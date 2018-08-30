Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series August 30 edition are below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Quassir Khan, (24), of Limetree Avenue, Batley, £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months for driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Daniel Davidson, (27), of Blakeridge Mill, Batley, £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding and failing to comply with traffic signs.

Simon Manners, (39), of Centenary Way, Batley, £140 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for wilfully obstructing a constable in the execution of duty.

Claire Dyson, (36), of Beckett Walk, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £200 compensation, £30 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing groceries and damaging property.

Roland Lister, (39), of Providence Street, Cleckheaton, £85 costs, £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £29 compensation for stealing meat and biscuits.

Jay Newsome, (28), of Mountain Crescent, Dewsbury, Jailed for 40 weeks and £159 compensation for stealing vodka, food, baby milk and beer and for using threatening and abusive words and behaviour.

Tyrone Letremy, (33), of Union Street, Heckmondwike, Jailed for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol and assault by beating.

Sharon Wilcock, (46), of Northstead, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for intending to damage property and harassment.

Andrew Ellis, (41), of Victoria Road, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for sending verbally abusive electronic communication.

Felix Balmforth, (31), of Foldings Avenue, Cleckheaton, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Kayleigh Barrett, (28), of South Parade, Cleckheaton, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.