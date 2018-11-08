Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series November 8 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Philip O’Gorman, (41), of Fifth Avenue East, Liversedge, £350 costs, £180 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the ID of a driver.

Harrison Pratt, (21), of Howley Mill Lane, Batley, £660 fine, £650 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the ID of a driver.

Shakeel Ahmed, (26), of New Ings Mill, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, 150 hours’ unpaid work, £165 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months for driving whilst disqualified.

Mohammed Mangera, (20), of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the ID of a driver.

Luke Pearce, (23), of Upper Barker Street, Liversedge, Community with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, 80 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £50 compensation for assault by beating and causing damage to property.

Wayne Bailey, (47), of Priestley Terrace, Bradford, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for eight weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating in Dewsbury.

Emma Hall, (29), of Shirley Road, Cleckheaton, Community order with 160 hours’ unpaid work, £310 costs and £85 victim surcharge for converting criminal property

John Croft, (38), of Birch Grove, Batley, £179 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for failing to stop.

Ishtiaq Rashid, (33), of Ealand Road, Batley, £85 costs and £20 compensation for intending to destroy property.

Christopher Tearle, (32), of Lee Field Road, Batley, £323 fine, £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 20 months for drink-driving.

Robert Picewicz, (45), of Milton Walk, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, 250 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for four years for drink-driving and driving whilst disqualified.

Natasha Barham, (no age listed), of Church Road, Birstall, £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge for car insurance misdemeanour.

Bradley Drake, (29), of Priory Way, Mirfield, £350 fine, £135 costs, £35 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink-driving.

Philip Morgan, (30), of Sunny Bank Road, Mirfield, £30 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £20 fine for two counts of car insurance misdemeanours.

Kieran Ford, (30), of no fixed abode, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, 180 hours’ unpaid work, £1,500 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs for assault by beating and damaging property.

Layton MacLeod, (24), of Spen Valley Road, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £45 costs and £20 victim surcharge for breach of a restraining order.

Joshua Walton, (28), of Garden Parade, Liversedge, Community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating and damaging property.

Steven Harwood, (54), of Lea Road, Birstall, £680 fine, £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for drink-driving and failing to stop.

Amjad Cheema, (58), of Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike, £166 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Michael Coleman, (48), of Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days and £85 victim surcharge for breach of a restraining order.

Lewis Taylor, (42), of Fearnley Croft, Cleckheaton, £392 fine, £85 costs and £39 victim surcharge for speeding.

Elliott Brooke, (46), of Wakefield Road, Dewsbury, £432 fine, £200 costs, £43 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for failing to provide a specimen when required to do so.

Nicholas Glover, (30), of Soothill Lane, Batley, Six-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for damaging property.

Rukhsana Razaq, (41), of Ravensthorpe Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days and £140 compensation for destroying property and using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Paul Markham-Smith, (51), of Princess Street, Batley, £300 fine, £300 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Kieran Emson, (25), of Arncliffe Road, Batley, Six-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for assaulting a constable.