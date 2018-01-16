Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

Mr and Mrs Oldfield: Detached dwelling at Meadowlands, Briestfield Road, Dewsbury.

R Wilson: Change of use from public house to dwelling and demolition of existing rear extension at Stafford Arms, Scholes Lane, Cleckheaton.

M Zameer: Single and two storey rear extension to 1 St John Parade, Dewsbury.

F Richardson: Two storey side extension to 2 Woodhall Drive, Batley.

Hyder Living: Demolition of existing dwelling and four new dwellings at 1 Ouzelwell Lane, Dewsbury.

A Rakhi: Single storey rear extension to 60 Woodfield Avenue, Batley.

B Hutton: Two storey side, front and rear extension with associated works at 137 Church Road, Liversedge.

O Ansari: Single storey front and two storey rear extension with dormer to 19 Thornfield, Dewsbury.

I Manzoor: Single storey rear extension to 30 Leeside Road, Heckmondwike.

M Malik: Single storey rear extension to 58 Woodsome Estate, Batley.

M Hellewell: Three dwellings at 4 Spen Vale Street, Heckmondwike.

A Hussain: Single storey rear extension to 1 Stakes Fold, Heckmondwike.

APPROVED

Mr Ilyas: Alterations to convert first and second floor store rooms to self-contained flat at 717 Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.

M Alkhalil: Change of use from car sales to mixed use including car wash and tyre fitting at Cleckheaton Hand Car Wash, 75 Westgate, Cleckheaton.

A Iqbal: Alterations and extensions to existing dwelling to form two storey dwelling with rooms in the roof-space at 97 Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

K Voyce: Alterations to rear elevation, demolition of ground floor extension and formation of terrace at 456 Oxford Road, Cleckheaton.

A R Hussain: Extensions and dormer windows to sides of 85 Victoria Road, Dewsbury.

D Firth: Extensions and raising of roof to form rooms in roofspace at 24A Jackroyd Lane, Mifield.

CA Newsome: Two storey rear extension to 6 Hall Park Avenue, Liversedge.

K Hussain: Single storey front extension to 73 Pioneer Street, Dewsbury.

D Barker: Two storey side extension and detached garage at 32 Hopton Hall Lane, Mirfield.

WITHDRAWN

Screwfix Direct Ltd: Change of use to storage/distribution at units 1 and 2, Luddite Way Business Park, Cleckheaton.