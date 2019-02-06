Leading Yorkshire theatre company Northern Broadsides seeks new business partner support

Leading Yorkshire theatre company Northern Broadsides has announced the launch of its new Broadsides in Business programme with information on how local and regional businesses can make the best use of its new and improved venue facilities at its home base, Dean Clough in Halifax.

Following a successful building refurbishment which was completed last year, the renowned theatre company, which tours throughout Yorkshire, is now introducing itself to the corporate market by reshaping the way it works with the business sector.

Rehearsal suite at Dean Clough, Halifax'picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

Broadsides has long been involved with local businesses over the last 25 years including longstanding support from Harveys of Halifax.

Pamela Johnson, Northern Broadsides Development Manager said: “The reason that we are launching Broadsides in Business is two-fold.

“We can’t escape the fact that our new rehearsal studio refurbishment offers a large, flexible space with unique facilities for corporate hospitality, but it is mainly down to better understanding of our assets and market which presents new opportunities for any business partner.”

Northern Broadsides also believes that a refresh of its website and up to date insight analysis on visitors - which tells them who and where their audiences have come from - has made the company a more attractive sponsorship proposition.

With a new exciting Shakespeare production about to go on tour and community education projects in the pipeline, Broadsides are now in a position to talk to businesses who are in search of new and creative solutions to increase their brand awareness, reach new customers, entertain clients or develop and train their staff.

Supporting Northern Broadsides would also be an ideal opportunity for a business to demonstrate its corporate social responsibility policy as they would be supporting a local charity right in the heart of the community.

Johnson added: “As a registered charity, our focus in working with businesses is all about ensuring a return on every pound invested and how we use that pound, not only to benefit the lives of people in our local community but to contribute to Calderdale’s economic success.

“We want to ensure that businesses we work in partnership with see a demonstrable return on their support to us”.

Northern Broadsides is a unique theatre company with a true northern voice.

Its work is characterised by a high degree of theatrical inventiveness and robust performances from a large ensemble cast of multi-talented and charismatic Northern actors who all perform in their natural voices.

For the past 26 years, they have delighted audiences here and abroad with a growing classic repertoire which have won them many awards.

If your business would like to discuss working in partnership with Northern Broadsides please contact Pamela Johnson at Northern Broadsides 01422 369704 or contact development@northern-broadsides.co.uk

