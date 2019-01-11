Learners beware - Heckmondwike is still one of the toughest places to pass your driving test

Heckmondwike test centre has retained its reputation as being one of the hardest places in the country to gain your driving licence.

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show just 38% of all learners passed their practical test there between April and September 2018.

The average pass rate for test centres across Great Britain was 46%.

Gairloch, in the Scottish Highlands, had the highest pass rate, with 81% of new drivers receiving their licences.

Overall built up urban areas tended to have lower pass rates, while at quieter rural test centres learners appeared to find the exam easier. The Pavilion test centre, Birmingham, was the toughest, with a 29% pass rate.

Heckmondwike test centre conducted 3,309 tests over the six-month period and 1,258 people passed.

Historically men have paid more for car insurance than women as they have more accidents. But the figures show they have a higher pass rate.

At Heckmondwike 46.2% passed their test compared to 32.4% of women.

Just over a year ago the driving test was changed, with many observers saying the new test is tougher than the old one.

Learners now must navigate for 20 minutes using a sat-nav, and explain how to test the brakes, clean the windscreen and demist their windows while driving.

DVSA chief driving examiner, Mark Winn, said: "The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

"All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.

"We constantly monitor our examiner’s performance so they conduct and assess driving tests in accordance with the standards set. This includes the supervision of live tests."