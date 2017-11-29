LETTER: Good luck to Kirklees trio ahead of WC final

On behalf of Dewsbury councillors and its MP, I think it apt to acknowledge the achievements of Sam Burgess, Tom Burgess and Alex Walmsley as part of the England rugby league team that have reached the Rugby League World Cup Final in Australia.

These lads represent everything that is great about Dewsbury and represent a sport that has a proud history and strong future in the town.

If our local schools and local rugby league teams, namely Dewsbury Celtic and Dewsbury Moor, can produce these international renowned elite athletes then we surely can produce the best of anything.

Producing players like this says a lot for the quality of the volunteer coaches at clubs like this that devote their time to make players the best they can be in order to help get the best opportunities in sport and in life.

I’ve worked with Alex over a number of years at Dewsbury Celtic and saw him grow from a great junior player to a stand-out professional.

These three Dewsbury lads are the world’s best at what they do and that makes many people very proud.

So Alex, Tom and Sam - Dewsbury wishes you the best of luck for this weekend’s final.

The town is behind you.

Sent in by Coun Darren O’Donovan