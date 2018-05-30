Little Acorn show playing at festival

Little Acorn Productions, the Dewsbury-based theatre company, is set to showcase a production at Wakefield Arts Festival.

The company is performing its two-man play, Thick as Thieves, at the Theatre Royal and Opera House on Saturday (2 June).

Chris Sheard and Cev Barker play two unluckly thieves Barry and Steph who break into what they believe to be an empty house, but things start to unravel with hilarious consequences.

Chris and Cev have both directed and performed this comedy several times before.

However, this will be a slightly different version to the previous productions.

Chris said: “We have been working on this show for two years now and have been changing the script and staging to bring the best to the stage.”

Cev said: “Its really a modern farce. If they did the sensible thing when everything starts to go wrong then the whole play would be over in 20 minutes.”

Email sarah@acornproductions.org.uk for more details about Little Acorn Productions.