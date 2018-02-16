Lodges’ boost for Greenway

Local Masonic Lodges has donated £400 to Sustrans to sponsor a 10-mile stretch of the Spen Valley Greenway.

Sustrans owns and manages the popular cycling and walking path, which links Cleckheaton, Dewsbury and Heckmondwike, through to Bradford.

The charity plans to use the money to work with local volunteers to create and improve wildlife habitat, and enhance access points along the route.

Stuart Cadman at Local Masonic Lodges explains why they chose to donate to Sustrans.

“The United Grand Lodge of England celebrated 300 years of Freemasonry in 2017; coupled with that is the celebration of 200 years of Freemasonry in the Province of Yorkshire West Riding,” he said.

“Local Masonic Lodges wished to celebrate these achievements by supporting local communities and improving local amenities.”

Greener Greenways Senior Project Officer Danny Morris said: “This money will help us to create habitat and manage our land to benefit the environment and the local community, and we would like to thank Local Masonic Lodges for their generous donation.

“Greenways are fantastic for both people and wildlife.

“For us, they connect our towns and cities, allowing us to commute safely along traffic-free routes; for wildlife, as well as providing habitat.

“They also connect existing habitat, allowing animals to travel through urban areas.”

Local Masonic Lodges have also donated trees which volunteers have used to plant a new hedgerow at Cleckheaton as a part of the Sustrans’ Greener Greenways project which aims to increase biodiversity along a number of their routes. The money will also be used to make entrances to the track more attractive through the planting of native flowers and shrubs.