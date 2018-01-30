Major jobs surge for Batley biscuit firm

Batley-based Fox's Biscuits will welcome 74 new employees after a surge in demand for their products.

The biscuit giant produces an average of 550 tonnes of biscuits a week and is nothing short of an institution in the local community, with both the Batley Bulldog’s stadium and strips bearing the firm’s name.

Biscuits on the conveyor at the Fox's Biscuits factory, Batley.

It has 700 full-time, permanent employees and, including temporary workers, its workforce can swell to 1,300 during times of peak demand, such as in the run up to Christmas.

Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen famously worked at the factory as a teenager and she was encouraged to hear that the firm are creating new roles for local people amid growing demand for their products.

She said after a visit to the factory last week: “I am thrilled to hear that a fantastic local business that is so committed to the community is continuing to thrive at a time of great economic uncertainty.

“I was also very encouraged to hear about the firm’s dedication to training and upskilling their staff – something that is vital with the increased automation of industry we will see over the coming years.

“Fox’s Biscuits is an extremely important business here in Batley and I look back fondly on my time on the production lines in my late teens. I hope the business continues to thrive and remains an integral part of the Batley landscape for decades to come.”

Fox’s are in ongoing discussions with existing employees and the Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union about proposed changes to current shift patterns to accommodate the new jobs.

Stephen Mulligan, Fox’s Biscuits general manager said: “We are really pleased to announce these new roles. Fox’s Biscuits are very proud of our heritage in Batley and to be able to play such a key part in the local community.

“We’re delighted by the continued support Tracy gives to Fox’s Biscuits and we will continue to grow this relationship.”