Man charged over Dewsbury kidnapping

Police investigating the kidnapping of a four-year-old-girl in Dewsbury have charged a 30 year old man.

Jamie Gledhill, 30, of Headfield View in Dewsbury, has appeared at Leeds Combined Court this morning charged with kidnap and assault and three assaults on Police Officers. He’s also been charged with a further offence of kidnap.

The alleged kidnapping took place on Pioneer Street on Sunday.

He’s been remanded into custody.

Investigations into this incident are continuing anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180566405. Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.