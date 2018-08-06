Man repeatedly stabbed in Dewsbury park attack

A man was repeatedly stabbed in a Dewsbury park yesterday in what police have described as a targeted attack.

Four men attacked the victim in broad daylight in the grounds of Crow Nest Park between 4.15pm and 4.45pm before making off with his wallet and phone.

The 39-year-old was taken to hospital where he was treated for knife wounds to his arms and body. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Minutes after the attack a police cordon was established at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this serious incident which resulted in the victim needing to attend hospital for treatment after being injured with a knife by a group of men.

“We do not believe this was a random attack, and that the victim was targeted by these males.

“Reassurance patrols from colleagues in the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team are also being undertaken in the area.”

He added: “Given the time the incident took place, it is likely there would have been people in the park who saw what happened and I would like to speak to anyone who has information who has not already contacted us.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referring to crime number 13180387516.

“Information can also be given to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”