A man was tonight in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital after a hit-and-run road crash in Batley.

The man, aged in his 30s, was struck by a silver coloured vehicle at about 8pm on Wednesday on Bradford Road, close to the junction with Hick Lane.

He suffered what is being described as a “serious injury”.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact their Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting log reference 13180052433.