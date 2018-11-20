Man taken to hospital after being glassed in Batley nightclub

A man was seriously injured after being glassed in a Batley nightclub.

The 34-year-old victim was injured in the chest with a broken glass during a fight in the outside smoking area of TBC in Bradford Road in the early hours of Saturday, November 10.

He has since been released from hospital.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to trace in connection with their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or who can help to identify the man pictured, can contact Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180564228, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.