Man threatened with knife on busy Dewsbury street

Police are on the hunt for information after a man in his 20s was threatened by a pair of hooded thugs on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said: "Police received a report at 16.25 on Tuesday 14 August saying that a man in his 20s was threatened by two male suspects with what’s believed to be a bladed item on Staincliffe Road in Dewsbury."

Police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed anything is asked to contact police on 101 quoting ref 13180403953