Man who attacked pensioner with hammer sentenced to 15 years in jail

A man who attacked a pensioner with a hammer is starting a 15-year jail term for a series of robberies, many of which targeted the elderly and vulnerable.

Colin Winteringham was sentenced to 15 years and 11 months in prison at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

His attack on a 76-year-old woman with a hammer was featured in a BBC1 Crimewatch appeal, which led to several new lines of enquiry.

The woman suffered a head injury after she was approached from behind on Spen Valley Greenway in Cleckheaton last May 8.

Winteringham 56, of Well Grove, Huddersfield was arrested in Dewsbury town centre on June 26.

He was interviewed and subsequently charged with eight offences including burglary, robbery and fraud, and remanded into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney, of Kirklees CID, said: "Both detectives who were working on this case have done an outstanding job; by not only detaining Winteringham but through their perseverance and diligence throughout the interview process, led them to charge him for multiple crimes spanning over a few months.

"This case developed into a serious and complex investigation and a successful conclusion that Winteringham has been sentenced for numerous offences, many of which where he targeted the elderly and vulnerable.”