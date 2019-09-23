Manchester Airport station evacuated by armed police

The station at Manchester Airport has been evacuated by armed police this morning after a suspicious package was found.

Bomb squad officers were called and police have confirmed a man was arrested at the scene.

A police spokesman said that officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport transport interchange.

A cordon is in place at Manchester Airport transport interchange and people are encouraged to follow directions from officers.

The spokesman said that trams, trains and buses are currently suspended to and from the airport interchange.