Marie Curie fundraising group looking for local support

We set up the Batley, Birstall and Spen Valley Fundraising Group two years ago and mainly deal with the Great Daffodil Appeal in spring every year, as well as asking local pubs, clubs and businesses to have collection tins for Marie Curie.

We do try to think of other fundraising ideas too, but that’s not so easy with only six of us!

In our first year we raised over £7,000 and we have just completed our second year, during which we just managed to reach our target figure of over £10,000.

We would like to ask your readers to think of helping Marie Curie as their New Year’s resolution, putting in as much or as little time and effort as they would like. We meet on the third Tuesday of every month in St James Parish Church Hall in Heckmondwike, at 7.15pm. Come along to see what we’re up to next Tuesday - January 15.

Coming up soon will be the launch of the 2019 Great Daffodil Appeal,where we will do public collections in three local supermarkets:-

Tesco Cleckheaton on Thursday February 21 and Friday February 22; Tesco Batley on Thursday February 21 and Friday February 22; Morrisons Heckmondwike on Thursday February 28 and Friday and Saturday March 1 and 2.

For these collections to be successful, we are asking for anyone who can spare a couple of hours on any (or all) of these dates, or if you are at all interested in joining our group then get in touch with Julie Oldroyd (our Group Chairperson) on 07952416942 or email her at julie.oldroyd@btinternet.com

Or you can speak with Nikki Ayrton, our Community Fundraiser, working from the Marie Curie Hospice in Bradford. You can email her at Nikki.Ayrton@mariecurie.org.uk or call anyone at the hospice on 01274 337000.

It costs £20 for one hour of nursing care at the hospice, where they look after families of patients with terminal illnesses. So you see, our £10,000 doesn’t go that far!

We need people to think of something new for 2019. Challenge yourself in a different direction and do your bit for a very deserving charity.

Thank you.

Lynda Edmondson, on behalf of Batley, Birstall and Spen Valley Marie Curie Fundraising Group