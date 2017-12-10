MD completes Essential Care Group buyout

Birstall-based Essential Group of Companies has undergone a managerial buyout.

The founder and managing director of Essential Care Group Ltd, Paula Chamberlain, has announced she has undertaken the buy-out of the care group.

The group, co-owned by Thomas Owens, consists of Essential Healthcare Solutions, Essential Training Group and Essential Care Group.

Both Thomas and Paula held an equal shareholding in the group.

The bespoke care service business was initially founded by Paula in 2011 before entering into a partnership with the Essential Group of Companies in 2015.

The management buy-out sees Paula take back full ownership of the business.

The company and its 35 employees will also relocate to premises in Batley.

The relocated business will be hosting an opening weekend at its new premises (40 The Crescent, Station Road, Batley) on Saturday 9 December and Sunday 10 December between 10am and 3pm.

Paula, who began her career as a care assistant in care home services, has grown Essential Care Group to a £800,000 turnover business looking after a complex range of care needs of children and adults across the Yorkshire region.

Paula said: “Following discussions with Thomas, and taking into consideration the exciting opportunities across Essential Group of Companies, both Thomas and I felt it was the right time for the buyout.

“We have lots of exciting plans in the pipeline which will see the new business being able to focus on its core offering of providing levels of care not matched in the market.”