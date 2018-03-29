Memorial milestone for Sapper Support group

A milestone has been reached by a West Yorkshire charity set up to support servicemen and women affected by Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a result of the things they witnessed while on active service.

A series of fundraising events has enabled Cleckheaton-based Sapper Support to commission and erect a memorial at the national arboretum in Staffordshire to honour all those who have died whilst suffering PTSD.

It is the only 24/7 PTSD helpline in the UK, staffed solely by veterans and emergency service personnel and offers help and support to everyone, not just veterans.

The charity was set up by ex-soldier Tim Evers from West Yorkshire who served in Belize and Bosnia.

Sapper Support won the best new charity award at ‘Charity Times 2017’ announced last October.

Mr Evers said: “Anyone who has served in the forces knows that PTSD often goes unrecognised and sufferers can be left to cope on their own. But plenty of them can’t and we don’t think that is good enough.

“Thanks to the businesses, organisation and volunteers who help out we provide emotional help and support for more than 300 veterans, as well as the wider community of people who find themselves in difficulty.

“We use peer support and shared experience to help sufferers overcome feelings of low-mood, self-loathing, worthlessness, survivor guilt, flashbacks and other feelings.”

More events are being lined up to provide further funding to ensure the ongoing success of Sapper Support.

They involve the second annual Morecambe to Redcar bike ride organised by Martin Fleming who works at the Boulby potash mine near Staithes in North Yorkshire.

The statue is now in place providing a quiet area, a special place where family and friends can go and reflect and pay their respects to those who sadly took their own lives.