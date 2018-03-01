Memory walk for hospice

Kirkwood Hospice has launched its Midnight Memory Walk with a brand new T-Shirt and colour for 2018.

Hot on the heels of the hospice’s record breaking walk in 2017, event organisers believe that Kirkwood’s flagship fundraising event will prove more popular than ever this year.

The walk, which is sponsored by Syngenta, will see more than 1,000 walkers lace up for a night to remember as they walk six or 10 miles around the midnight Kirklees streets in memory of loved ones.

Taking place on Saturday June 23, the streets of Kirklees will be filled with thousands of electric blue T-shirts as supporters join together for Kirkwood Hospice’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

The Midnight Memory Walk will start and finish at the University of Huddersfield’s Queensgate campus and make flying visits to local destinations, including the Kirkwood Hospice site in Dalton, where participants can write messages to their loved ones on a special Memory Wall.

With family-friendly fun from 9.30pm, including live performances from the Pulse Radio, walkers will be spoilt for choice this year as the clock ticks down to midnight and the start of the walk.

Event organiser Kathryn Box is looking forward to another poignant and emotional night. She said: “It’s a unique event with a special atmosphere, where people come together to remember loved ones and take on a real challenge in their memory. Last year alone, our walkers clocked up almost 10,000 miles in just a few hours.

Kirkwood has launched a special Early Bird price this year; £12 for adults, £8 for children (aged 16 or under) and £5 for dogs. The Early Bird runs until Midnight on Sunday April 22. Visit www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk/mmw to register.