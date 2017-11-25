Mencap showcasing services in Dewsbury

Members of Mencap in Kirklees have embarked on a campaign to highlight some of the services available to local residents.

The charity is trying to get its message across to the people of Dewsbury about what is does to help people in the area.

The services include:

Friendcap – An evening social group open to all adults with a learning disability. This runs on a Friday between 6pm and 8.30pm (£3 per session). Contact Samantha Jones on 01484 340811 for details.

The Arena – A social group for adults with a learning disability that receiving social care funding or that wish to pay privately. It runs Wednesday to Friday from 10am until 4pm. Contact Karen Zwadlo on 01924 452953 for more details.

Super Tuesday – A relaxed social group for adults with a learning disability who don’t receive any social care support.

It runs from 10am to 4pm on Tuesdays (£7 per day).

More 2 Do – More2do supports adults with a learning disability or ASD condition, who don’t receive any social funding. Call Shelley on 07714734798 for more information.

Recently, members of Mencap in Kirklees attended a reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by The Countess of Wessex who is the Patron of the charity.