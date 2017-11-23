Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust launches live A&E waiting times

Accident and emergency waiting times can be viewed online after a live tracking system was launched by Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust.

The trust, which runs Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals, is providing the regularly-updated information on its website.

Waiting times to see a doctor and the number of patients waiting in each hospitals’s A&E can be seen here

Mid Yorkshire is among NHS trusts around the country which have struggled to meet targets for patients to be seen in A&E within four hours.

Latest figures published by the trust showed 83.8 per cent were treated in four hours, against a national target of 95 per cent.

Mid Yorkshire has urged people only to attend A&E if it is an emergency.

Alternatives to A&E include the non-emergency helpline NHS 111 and King Street walk-in centre, which is open from 10am-10pm, seven days a week.

At 1.20pm today there were 43 patients in the A&E department at Pinderfields Hospital and the longest waiting time to see a doctor was two hours, 41 minutes.