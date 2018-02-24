Mike to share secrets of his success

A Batley lad who became a millionaire through his talents in the entertainment and business worlds will be revealing his exciting life at the next meeting of the Batley History Group on Monday (26 February).

Mike Smith may have been brought up in a back-to back-house but he has been able to use his musical talents to head the musical group The Ageing Rockers in the entertainment world while also using his business abilities to open three stores for the sale of carpets and snapping up a mass of public houses and other properties, residential and commercial, to help make himself a millionaire.

He will recount his memories as a schoolboy at both Healey Boys School and Batley High School before covering his life after his time in education.

Mike’s talk will start at 7.30pm in Batley Town Hall. Refreshments are available from 7pm and while members pay £2 non members are very welcome to attend for a £4 fee.